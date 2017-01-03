Turner undecided on additional school board term
Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees President Jenny Turner said she has not yet decided between seeking a second term on the school board or stepping away from her seat, which expires in March. Her seat is one of three appointed by Starkville aldermen, and the board is expected to set Feb. 15 as the deadline for public letters of interest for the position during Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. meeting.
