Tickets for Bully Gras Ball now on sale

Tickets are currently on sale for the seventh annual Bully Gras Ball to help raise funds to support the Starkville area's volunteer emergency response organization. A Mardi Gras celebration with a Mississippi State flair, the Bully Gras Ball is the largest annual fundraiser benefitting Oktibbeha-Starkville Emergency Response Volunteer Services , a non-profit agency that provides assistance to victims of residential fires and other disasters; offers training courses in CPR, First Aid and other life-saving techniques; and works to provide support to local emergency first responders when needed.

