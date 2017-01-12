Symphony's 'Strings Across the Sea' c...

Symphony's 'Strings Across the Sea' concert encompasses true cultural exchange

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Guest Suzuki violinists from Japan will perform in the Starkville-MSU Symphony Association's "Strings Across the Sea" concerts in Starkville Jan. 20. They are pictured with conductor Mineko Surata and to her left, her daughter Itsuki Surata, who assists. Photo by: Courtesy photo Final details are being put in place for the Starkville-MSU Symphony Association's annual Programs for Children concerts, set for Friday, Jan. 20. This year's presentation includes more details than usual: It features a group of young guest violinists traveling from Nara Prefecture, Japan.

