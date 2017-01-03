Stuedeman anticipates MSU softball season

A dusting of snow sat on the ground in Starkville on Friday afternoon, but Mississippi State head softball coach Vann Stuedeman couldn't help but think of warmer days ahead. The Bulldogs are just over a month away from opening up their 2017 season and only about a week remains before the team's first official practice on Jan. 14. "It's not that much time left," Stuedeman said.

