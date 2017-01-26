Study shows $608M in Starkville retai...

Study shows $608M in Starkville retail expenditure

29 min ago

Target and Olive Garden are the two most requested businesses for Starkville , according to a consumer spending survey completed by the National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center at Mississippi State University . However, the two-year study went much deeper than business hopes, and reported that Starkville has more than half a billion in retail expenditures, totaling $608 million.

