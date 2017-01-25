Staying in Starkville: Carter, Schaefer go from SHS to MSU
Tyson Carter and Blair Schaefer have made the move from Starkville High School to Mississippi State. Tyson Carter went from playing for his father Greg at SHS to coach Ben Howland with the Bulldogs, while Blair Schaefer went from playing for Kristie Williams with the Lady Yellowjackets to her father coach Vic Schaefer.
