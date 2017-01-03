Starkville man faces felony marijuana charge
A Starkville man faces a felony drug charge after he was picked up by U.S. marshals serving an unrelated warrant Thursday. Howard was arrested at Louisville Apartments, located at 1200 Louisville St., as the Starkville Police Department assisted the marshal service.
