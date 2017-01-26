Starkville man accused of HIV exposure
The Starkville Police Department served a warrant Friday on James D. Sudduth, 33, of Starkville. According to SPD, this is the second charge against Sudduth for an incident that occurred on Dec. 22, 2016.
