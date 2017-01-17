Starkville Dickey's future in limbo

Dickey's spokeswoman Michelle George said in a statement to the SDN that the corporate office hopes to resolve the issues that led to the store closure, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused Dickey's guests. "At this time, we hope to reopen the location, so that Starkville guests can continue to enjoy delicious Texas-style barbecue," George said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.