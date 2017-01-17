Starkville Dickey's future in limbo
Dickey's spokeswoman Michelle George said in a statement to the SDN that the corporate office hopes to resolve the issues that led to the store closure, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused Dickey's guests. "At this time, we hope to reopen the location, so that Starkville guests can continue to enjoy delicious Texas-style barbecue," George said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Jan 14
|Mixing and Blending
|22
|Wayne Mann the timber buyer (Apr '13)
|Jan 12
|wayne mann jr
|6
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC