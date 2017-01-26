Starkville-area scholars rake in awards at EMCC

A release from EMCC said about 140 high school students competed in nine academic categories that included biological science, history and the arts; and 12 career/technical categories that included machine tool operations, automotive technology and nutrition. EMCC awarded first-place finishers with a $2,000 scholarship at EMCC; second-place winners earned a $1,000 scholarship; and third-place winners were awarded a $400 scholarship.

