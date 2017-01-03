Starkville aldermen vote 6-1 to rezon...

Starkville aldermen vote 6-1 to rezone property for industrial park

Wednesday Jan 4

The Starkville Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to rezone more than 300 acres of land north of Highway 82 to make room for a Golden Triangle LINK-backed industrial park. The park area, now zoned for manufacturing, includes mostly undeveloped or agricultural property near the intersection of Highways 82 and 389 that have long been zoned residential or commercial.

