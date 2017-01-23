Sprinkle invited to NFL Combine

Sprinkle invited to NFL Combine

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle is tackled by Mississippi State defensive back Kivon Coman after making a reception on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., during the third quarter. - Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been invited to participate in the NFL Combine, he said in a post on his Facebook page Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Mon The Stealth 4
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction Jan 8 Blending 20
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec '16 Simple Okie 474
News Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa... Dec '16 TAQIYA buster 1
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC