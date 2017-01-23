Sprinkle invited to NFL Combine
Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle is tackled by Mississippi State defensive back Kivon Coman after making a reception on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., during the third quarter. - Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been invited to participate in the NFL Combine, he said in a post on his Facebook page Thursday.
