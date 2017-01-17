SPD renovation still on schedule
Police Chief Frank Nichols gave an update on the renovation at the Starkville Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night, and reported that the $4.6 million project was 54 percent complete and on target for a May move-in. "We are still making progress," Nichols said at the meeting.
