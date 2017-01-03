SPD arrests third man alleged in Louisville St. shooting
Officers, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Task Force, charged Ricardo M. Thompson, 28, of Starkville, on aggravated assault and armed robbery warrants. SPD responded to the 1426 Louisville St. apartment complex on the morning of Nov. 12 after receiving a report of multiple gunshots fired in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|5 hr
|Useless News
|18
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec '16
|TAQIYA buster
|1
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec '16
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec '16
|Breakn inta jail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC