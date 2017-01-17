Soup's On: Restaurant Tyler to host cook-off
The Greater Starkville Development Partnership's SOUPer Bowl will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Upstairs at Restaurant Tyler. Jennifer Prather, the events and projects coordinator and community market manager at the GSDP, said tickets are being sold now for $15, and will be sold day-of for $20 at the door.
