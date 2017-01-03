SHS girls use belief in soccer
Belief has led the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets to six soccer victories this season.a Camryn Dawkins, Lawson Joy Dumas, Marika Dunne, Kennis Kingery and Heidi Miller are the five seniors that have led that charge for the Lady Jackets.a SHS girls coach Pat Barton said the veterans have done a good job at building a foundation that will serve the program well in the future.a "We have five girls with tremendous talent and tremendous heart that were able to lead the team," Barton said. "We are building a program here so to have a group to build our foundation of belief on, that has made the difference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|1 hr
|The Stealth
|4
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Sun
|Blending
|20
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Sun
|Aj diberville
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec '16
|TAQIYA buster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC