Sexual battery suspect now charged with exposing victim to HIV
A Starkville man previously arrested for an illegal sexual act with a minor is now charged with knowingly exposing another person to HIV. James D. Sudduth, 33, was previously arrested in December after affidavits allege the Starkville resident engaged in oral sex with a 12-year-old on Dec. 22 in an OCH Regional Medical Center bathroom.
