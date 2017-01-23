Schools closing early in Oktibbeha
Elementary school students in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are to be released at 12:20 p.m. while middle school and high schools students to be released at 1:10 p.m. Accumulating sleet on bridges and roadways, in some areas meant an early end to the school day.
