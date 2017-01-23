Schools closing early in Oktibbeha

Schools closing early in Oktibbeha

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Elementary school students in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are to be released at 12:20 p.m. while middle school and high schools students to be released at 1:10 p.m. Accumulating sleet on bridges and roadways, in some areas meant an early end to the school day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research Wed Comcasted Waste 21
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction Dec 27 Drug free 14
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec 10 Simple Okie 474
News Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa... Dec '16 TAQIYA buster 1
News Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,... Dec '16 Noadvancementofco... 1
Jason Williams Dec '16 Breakn inta jail 1
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,997

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC