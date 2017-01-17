Roses and thorns: 1/22/17

A rose to all those who participated in Martin Luther King events staged throughout the Golden Triangle this past week. From coat drives to packing lunches for Loaves and Fishes and many other MLK Day of Service events to programs at The Mill at MSU in Starkville and the Trotter Center in Columbus, residents had a chance to listen, learn and act, all in honor of the legacy of King, whose fight for justice is far from finished and now relies on all people of good faith, regardless of color, to advance.

