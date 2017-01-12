Report: Todd Grantham to accept defen...

Report: Todd Grantham to accept defensive coordinator position at Mississippi State

Thursday

Todd Grantham, who has spent the past three seasons as Louisville's defensive coordinator, is reportedly set to leave and accept the same position at Mississippi State. Grantham's aggressive style helped rank the Cardinal defense No.

Starkville, MS

