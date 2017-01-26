Rematch: MSU takes on Alabama once again
No one has to remind Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland what happened the last time his Bulldogs battled Alabama. The Crimson Tide's 68-58 victory in Starkville earlier this month is still fresh on the mind of MSU's second-year leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|18 hr
|Poor education
|1
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Jan 14
|Mixing and Blending
|22
|Wayne Mann the timber buyer (Apr '13)
|Jan 12
|wayne mann jr
|6
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC