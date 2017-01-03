Rate increases expected for Atmos, MaxxSouth customers

Both companies sent notices to customers in the past weeks informing them of pending rate increases. Atmos' request, which is expected to cost the average residential customer an additional $1.10 per month, will go before the Mississippi Public Service Commission Thursday, while MaxxSouth's notice states across-the-board increases for television, phone and internet services will go into effect Feb. 1. Bill Senter, Atmos' vice president over rates and regulatory affairs, said the company's increase is part of a yearly adjustment filed with the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.