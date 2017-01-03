Rate increases expected for Atmos, MaxxSouth customers
Both companies sent notices to customers in the past weeks informing them of pending rate increases. Atmos' request, which is expected to cost the average residential customer an additional $1.10 per month, will go before the Mississippi Public Service Commission Thursday, while MaxxSouth's notice states across-the-board increases for television, phone and internet services will go into effect Feb. 1. Bill Senter, Atmos' vice president over rates and regulatory affairs, said the company's increase is part of a yearly adjustment filed with the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Mon
|The Stealth
|4
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Jan 8
|Blending
|20
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec '16
|TAQIYA buster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC