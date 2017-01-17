Poe enters Starkville mayoral race as a Democrat
A Democratic Primary for Starkville's mayoral race is now needed after a second resident filed their campaign paperwork Friday at City Hall. Damion Poe, a 26-year-old Starkville native with experience in human resources, will enter the race and challenge former city Chief Administrative Officer Lynn Spruill for the Democratic Party's nomination.
