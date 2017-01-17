Our Opinion: Graduation rate rise shows hard work pays off
Mississippi high school students continued a trend of graduating in record numbers largely because of increased efforts to keep students in school and statewide changes to graduation requirements. The Mississippi Department of Education announced last week that Mississippi high school graduation rates continue to inch closer to the national average.
