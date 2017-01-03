Ole Miss recruiting: Are the Rebels l...

Ole Miss recruiting: Are the Rebels losing 4-star WR D.D. Bowie?

Ole Miss got news over the weekend that newly-hired wide receivers coach Matt Lubick is heading to Baylor instead . The Rebels' top offensive commit for the 2017 class might be following him out the door.

