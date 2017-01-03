Nonprofits encourage involvement on MLK Day of Service

Organizations throughout the Golden Triangle are looking for volunteers to work on service projects on Martin Luther King National Day of Service on Jan. 16. Volunteer Starkville and United Way of Lowndes County representatives hope for hundreds of volunteers to complete service projects on a day that not only marks the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, but calls for people to get engaged with nonprofits in their community. Leading up to the Day of Service and throughout the rest of January, Volunteer Starkville is already pushing a baby supply drive to coincide with the Day of Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.