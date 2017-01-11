MSU, Habitat for Humanity dedicate eighth Maroon Edition home
Mississippi State University Director of Student Leadership and Community Engagement Cade Smith and assistant director Meggan Franks , present a handmade t-shirt quilt to Habitat for Humanity partner family Lena and LaShay Evans. The quilt is designed to help the Evans family remember the MSU students that worked on their home.
Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
