MSU grads have that Oscar 'Glo'
In this 2016 Dispatch file photo, Mississippi State student entrepreneurs Kaylie Mitchell, of Pascagoula, and Hagan Walker, of Columbus, sit in the office at the Mississippi State University Business Incubator in the Cochran Technology Park that once housed Vibe, LLC. The duo has now moved to office space in downtown Starkville and has been invited to display their Glo drink light at a party in Hollywood before the Academy Awards.
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|16 hr
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|18 hr
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Jan 14
|Mixing and Blending
|22
