Moore launches Starkville mayoral bid

Three Democrats have now qualified for Starkville's mayoral race after local attorney Johnny Moore filed his qualification paperwork at City Hall Monday. A three-way Democratic Primary between Moore, Sitel human resources recruiter Damion Poe and former Starkville Chief Administrative Officer Lynn Spruill will be held May 2, and the winner of that race could become mayor since no Republicans or independents have qualified for the race.

