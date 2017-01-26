Mayors hope cities benefit from online taxes
Local mayors believe cities should receive a cut of any additional tax revenue generated by online sales activity but admit that hurdles may exist. "Practically speaking, I don't know if the state will know where the purchases are made," said Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman.
