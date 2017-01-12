Maurice Linguist is Headed to Join P....

Maurice Linguist is Headed to Join P.J. Fleck at Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: For Whom The Cowbell Tolls

Well, it looks like Dan Mullen has some more hiring to do. He just brought in a new defensive coordinator and now Maurice Linguist is leaving Mississippi State to head up and join P.J. Fleck's staff at Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at For Whom The Cowbell Tolls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... 5 hr Drop Outs 2
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction 18 hr Mixing and Blending 22
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... 19 hr Smoking Band 7
Wayne Mann the timber buyer (Apr '13) Jan 12 wayne mann jr 6
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC