Maurice Linguist is Headed to Join P.J. Fleck at Minnesota
Well, it looks like Dan Mullen has some more hiring to do. He just brought in a new defensive coordinator and now Maurice Linguist is leaving Mississippi State to head up and join P.J. Fleck's staff at Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at For Whom The Cowbell Tolls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|5 hr
|Drop Outs
|2
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|18 hr
|Mixing and Blending
|22
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|19 hr
|Smoking Band
|7
|Wayne Mann the timber buyer (Apr '13)
|Jan 12
|wayne mann jr
|6
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC