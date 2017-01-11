Lindy Lou Martin

Lindy Lou Martin

Lindy Lou Martin passed away in Oxford on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the age of 91 of natural causes. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her loving husband Byran C. Martin, in 2013 as well as her sister Ellen O'Bryan.

