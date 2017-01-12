Legislators respond to mandatory flag...

Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill

There are 2 comments on the Commercial Dispatch story from Friday Jan 13, titled Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill. In it, Commercial Dispatch reports that:

If one state senator has his way, Mississippi's colleges will fly the state flag or their presidents will pay. Senate Bill 2057, authored and filed by District 47 Sen. Mike Seymour , would require state-funded colleges and universities to fly the Mississippi flag.

Rod Knox

Tupelo, MS

#1 Yesterday
James K Vardaman would be proud of our Governor.......
Rod Knox

Tupelo, MS

#2 Yesterday
J.K.Vardaman would be very proud of Mississippi's Republicans.
Starkville, MS

