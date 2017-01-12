Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
There are 2 comments on the Commercial Dispatch story from Friday Jan 13, titled Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill.
If one state senator has his way, Mississippi's colleges will fly the state flag or their presidents will pay. Senate Bill 2057, authored and filed by District 47 Sen. Mike Seymour , would require state-funded colleges and universities to fly the Mississippi flag.
#1 Yesterday
James K Vardaman would be proud of our Governor.......
#2 Yesterday
J.K.Vardaman would be very proud of Mississippi's Republicans.
