Landowners, LINK extend industrial park property options
The Golden Triangle Development LINK and the three primary families that own property designated to become Oktibbeha County's newest industrial park have agreed to extend land purchase options beyond a legal dispute that, at best, will delay the park's construction until next year. Plans to develop roughly 360 acres near the intersection of Highways 182 and 389 for a new industrial park were put on hold this month after members of the Bell family -- a number of landowners surrounding the proposed park -- filed a bill of exceptions in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court against the city's rezoning of the proposed site's land to manufacturing and challenged Starkville's recently approved comprehensive plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Jan 14
|Mixing and Blending
|22
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC