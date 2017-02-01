Landowners, LINK extend industrial pa...

Landowners, LINK extend industrial park property options

The Golden Triangle Development LINK and the three primary families that own property designated to become Oktibbeha County's newest industrial park have agreed to extend land purchase options beyond a legal dispute that, at best, will delay the park's construction until next year. Plans to develop roughly 360 acres near the intersection of Highways 182 and 389 for a new industrial park were put on hold this month after members of the Bell family -- a number of landowners surrounding the proposed park -- filed a bill of exceptions in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court against the city's rezoning of the proposed site's land to manufacturing and challenged Starkville's recently approved comprehensive plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

