Kentucky Wildcats Basketball: ESPN 680 Mississippi State Victory Podcast

There were only a few bright spots in the Kentucky Wildcats 88-81 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, the rest of the game was lackluster. De'Aaron Fox provided the late game heroics while Wenyen Gabriel was stellar for a second game in a row with 13 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and a perfect shooting night from the floor.

