There are on the Newms360.com story from Friday Jan 13, titled Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expected in Tupelo. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

It will be located at the former Zip Scripts location at the corner of South Gloster Street and Varsity Drive. Well, that won't be happening due to a few construction delays, but the restaurant should open in mid-February , said Carolyn Brownson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.