Industrial park rezoning will require supermajority vote

Starkville aldermen's attempt to rezone approximately 360 acres for advanced manufacturing associated with an upcoming Golden Triangle LINK-backed industrial park will require a supermajority vote for approval after nearby property owners petitioned against the change, documents show. Tuesday's proposal to change several parcels adjacent to Highway 389 from commercial and residential designations to M-1 manufacturing is a key step in Oktibbeha County's development of the new industrial park, which LINK officials have said will finally make the county viable in the world of industrial development.

