Industrial park legal challenge will delay project
A legal challenge against a recent zoning change, implemented by the Starkville Board of Aldermen, will delay the development of a 360-acre industrial park, Golden Triangle Development LINK Chief Executive Officer Joe Max Higgins confirmed Friday. A bill of exceptions against the Jan. 3 rezoning order was filed in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Friday by Laura B. White, Margaret Copeland, Mary S. Bell, Bettye Bell and LMK LLC. The Bell family, including White, owns properties adjacent to the proposed industrial park, located near the intersection of Highways 182 and 389.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
