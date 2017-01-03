Four qualify for Oktibbeha's special chancery clerk election
A Democratic Primary and a General Election are required as three Democrats and one Republican filed qualifying statements of intent with the circuit clerk's office last week. Martesa Flowers, Margaret Jordan and interim Chancery Clerk Sharon Livingston are running as Democrats, and Barbara Mitchell is running as a Republican.
