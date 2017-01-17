EdBuild could cost some local districts

About 55 school districts, or more than one third of the total Mississippi school districts, including Tupelo, would lose state funding if the recommendations of a New Jersey-based education consulting nonprofit hired by legislative leaders to help rewrite Mississippi's school funding formula are carried out. The others in Northeast Mississippi that would receive less state funding under the EdBuIld recommendations are Oxford, Starkville-Oktibbeha, Baldwyn and Aberdeen.

OMG

Tupelo, MS

#1 2 min ago
The daily journal will be the first to suggest an increase in Tupelo taxes for the school system. The paperboys report to a non profit that does not pay any taxes....You can count on the daily journal to always support more taxes and more entitlements. Democrats that are a little weird and maybe a little light in their loafers?
