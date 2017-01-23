District, state graduation rates continue to climb

Recent data shows the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District's graduation rate as 87.5 percent, which is higher than the rate for the entire state of Mississippi. Starkville High School Principal Sean McDonnall said graduation rates for the district have remained high due to efforts to increase interventions for at-risk students, and better tracking of students that drop out or move on to other schools.

