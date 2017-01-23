Democrat Moore to challenge Vaughn for Ward 7 seat
Starkville's Ward 7 race will feature a competitive May Democratic primary after a second candidate qualified to represent the party in June's general election. Margaret "Ann" Moore, a 59-year-old Westside Drive resident, is challenging incumbent Ward 7 Alderman Henry Vaughn, 64, who is seeking his third term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Jan 14
|Mixing and Blending
|22
|Wayne Mann the timber buyer (Apr '13)
|Jan 12
|wayne mann jr
|6
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC