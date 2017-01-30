County spelling bee held: Park victor...

County spelling bee held: Park victorious again

However, to Armstrong Middle School sixth grader Soyeon Park, spelling it correctly meant that she won the Oktibbeha County Spelling Bee for the second time, and would go on to the State Spelling Bee to be held in Jacksonon March 14. Last year, she won at the regional level and ended up competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. The spelling Bee included students from fourth to eighth grade from all schools in the county, who had won at their school level. "This encompasses any schools in the county that want to participate," said Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Professional Development Coordinator Theresa Pitts, who has led the spelling bee since the mid 1990s.

