Code re-write, opening SPD top aldermen's to-do list
With 150 days left until the end of the term, many Starkville aldermen are not only getting into campaign mode for their respective re-election bids but are also looking ahead at unfinished business and tasks left to complete by June 30. Outgoing Mayor Parker Wiseman and numerous aldermen have identified many projects -- from the completion of renovations to Starkville Police Department to a code rewrite that will guide future development in Starkville for years to come -- city leaders are expected to tackle during their last days in office.
