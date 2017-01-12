Christian schools get victories
The Starkville Christian School Eagles swept home games on Thursday night as the girls defeated the Meridian Flyers 37-17 and the boys followed that up with a 43-21 victory over the visitors. In Clay County, the Hebron Christian girls recorded a 59-33 win over Vardaman.
