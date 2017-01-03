Billboard clampdown: A look at local ...

Billboard clampdown: A look at local ban as Starkville mulls moratorium

While one Golden Triangle city mulls a short-term billboard ban, another has had one in place for more than a decade. Starkville's board of aldermen will consider enacting a six-month moratorium on billboards later this month in an effort to address concerns of overcrowding.

