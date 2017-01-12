Big night of division hoops in Starkville
The Starkville Yellowjackets were able to sweep Class 6A, Region 3 basketball opponent Callaway at home on Friday night as the girls won 75-25 and the boys took a 78-53 victory. Just right down the road, the Starkville Academy boys defeated Winston Academy 62-44 to win its first AAA-Division 2 game.
