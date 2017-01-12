Big night of division hoops in Starkv...

Big night of division hoops in Starkville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The Starkville Yellowjackets were able to sweep Class 6A, Region 3 basketball opponent Callaway at home on Friday night as the girls won 75-25 and the boys took a 78-53 victory. Just right down the road, the Starkville Academy boys defeated Winston Academy 62-44 to win its first AAA-Division 2 game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... 5 hr The Stealth 6
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction 8 hr lts_Me 21
Wayne Mann the timber buyer (Apr '13) Thu wayne mann jr 6
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec '16 Simple Okie 474
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,148 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC