Big night of division hoops in Starkville

The Starkville Yellowjackets were able to sweep Class 6A, Region 3 basketball opponent Callaway at home on Friday night as the girls won 75-25 and the boys took a 78-53 victory. Just right down the road, the Starkville Academy boys defeated Winston Academy 62-44 to win its first AAA-Division 2 game.

