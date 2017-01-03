Affidavit: Man charged with sexual battery of minor at OCH
A court document The Dispatch obtained Wednesday shows a Starkville man was arrested last week for an alleged illegal sexual act with a minor that occurred in an OCH Regional Medical Center restroom in December. James D. Sudduth, 33, was charged with one count of sexual battery Friday after he allegedly engaged in oral sex with a 12-year-old on Dec. 22, a complaint filed with Starkville Municipal Court states.
