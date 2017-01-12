A day of service: Universities celebrate King's legacy through programs
The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University partnered with their communities to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. More than 1,000 community members gathered at The Mill at MSU to honor King and hear from Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge Larnzy L. Carpenter Jr. on Monday morning before dispersing to do service projects in the community.
