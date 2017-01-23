23rd Annual MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast and Day of Service in Starkville
Join Mississippi State University in a community-wide celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast will be served promptly at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. program featuring keynote speaker Larnzy Carpenter, pastor of First Baptist Church of Longview. At the conclusion of the program, participants will be encouraged to engage in a "Day of Service" to honor Dr. King's legacy through service.
